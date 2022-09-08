Relec Electronics expands panel PC offering with Elgens signing

Display specialist, Relec Electronics continues to increase its portfolio of panel PCs, with the addition of Taiwanese manufacturer, Elgens’ range of wide temperature models.

The range of standard panel PCs now available from Relec includes the wide temperature specification models manufactured by Elgens.

The range of Elgens panel PCs are distinguished by a wide operating temperature range of -40 to +80°C.

Each consists of TFT display, a touch panel, an Intel 7th/6th Gen KabyLake-U/Skylake-U Core processor, memory and I/O ports, all enclosed in a IP65-rated enclosure.

Sizes for the XGA, SXGA, WXGA and FHD panel PCs range from 10.1” to 23.8”. The high quality monitors offer high resolutions of up to 1920 x 1080 pixels RGB and all panel PCs are certified to EN60601, making them suitable for medical use.

In addition, modifications are available to ensure a panel PC is suitable for a specific application.

Relec Electronics offers a range of IPS (In-Plane Switching), HDMI (High Definition Multimedia Interface) and touch panel displays for a variety of industries, including medical, industrial, railway and military equipment.

Relec aims to find the best solution for an application. In addition to standard panels, Relec can offer a range of enhancements to meet optical, mechanical and environmental specifications.

A team of highly qualified, fully trained technical staff can help customers to source the right product and support them through to delivery for manufacturing. Samples of most products can be available in just weeks to begin the design and development process.