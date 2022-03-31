Relec Electronics expands display design service for increased video output

Imaging in medical equipment and CCTV surveillance systems are two examples of video output being used to enhance system operation, but video output is also used in the automotive, defence, marine and broadcast industries. To support developers, Relec Electronics offers comprehensive design support to optimise the choice of displays to meet individual requirements.

To integrate video output in industrial automation and consumer products as well as specialist equipment for the medical, broadcast, transport, marine and defence industries, developers are selecting medium to large TFT displays. Design challenges include fitting a display into a thin form factor in a system which will be subjected to varying light conditions – conventional displays can be difficult to read in these conditions. In some instances, such a transport or medical equipment, visibility is crucial to reliable operation. In industrial automation and rail applications, the designer also has to consider the harsher operating conditions which will be encountered.

Relec Electronics and its partner Digiwise have been developing new sizes and products to meet customers’ innovative design requirements.

There are several tools in a developer’s toolbox which can be used to create the optimum display which meets specific application requirements.

Video inputs

For example, an HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) significantly reduces design time and associated costs to accelerate time to market. Accurate timing and EDID (Extended Display Identification Data) ensure that the display and SBC (Single Board Computer) communicate in sync. This can be developed on a bespoke PCB by Relec.

An integrated HDMI also eliminates several complex cables as a single, simple HDMI connector can be used.

Display specialist, Relec Electronics offers a comprehensive range of TFT display sizes: 4.3”, 5”, 7”, 8”, 10.1”, 11.6”, 15.6” and 21.5”. All models feature the latest In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology which offers superior colour quality and a wide range of viewing angles.

To optimise design flexibility, the TFT displays can be mounted in portrait or landscape orientation to meet a wide variety of end uses, even if they are integrated in applications which are restricted by location or with limited space.

The selection of TFT displays available from Relec Electronics also include an integrated backlight system for improved visibility, 16.7M colours, high contrast ratios and brightness levels from 600 cd/m² to 1500 cd/m². Resolution is from 800×480 to full high-definition (FHD) 1920×1080.

The displays operate from a single 12 Vdc input and operate over a wide temperature range (-30°C to +80°C), ensuring they can be used in a wide range of applications.

Customised designs

Despite the wide breadth of display choices, there are always engineers who are developing innovative products which require something that is not available as a standard product.

Relec’s team of experienced design engineers can work with a customer to find the best display solution for a particular project, environment or specific design requirements.

For example, Relec can provide a fully integrated touch panel which can be projected capacitive (PCAP) or resistive technology. It also offers optical bonding, for a ruggedised display that is rugged and durable while also increasing readability in sunlight conditions. Other screen enhancements available include anti-glare solutions for high-ambient environments, reduced reflections (via optical bonding) and ruggedised panels with either thicker glass panels or optical bonding.

Other custom features include a custom cover lens with a choice of glass or PMMA, custom shapes and sizes, custom mounting frames, graphic printing (one or more colours) and apertures in the glass to accommodate USB sockets or mechanical switches.