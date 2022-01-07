Rectangular connectors with heat shield for high-temperature manufacturing environments

In some harsh manufacturing industries, electrical connectors are required to ensure reliable operation in high-temperature environments. Without proper equipment and protection, those connectors exposed to high temperatures can easily fail and can cause serious operational problems. Therefore, the use of special electrical connectors and enclosures developed for high-temperature environments will extend the life of industrial applications on the harsh manufacturing floor.

The operational temperature of the Mencom standard metal rectangular connectors is between -40°C and 125°C. However, the Mencom high-temp series enclosures and inserts are designed to withstand a higher range of temperatures up to 180°C (356°F) and cold temperatures down to -40°C (-40°F) when they are installed together. The enclosures are made of die-cast aluminium coated with high-temperature resistant, red-coloured thermosetting powder. In addition, their flange and sealing gaskets are made of anti-aging heat-resistant fluoroelastomer for added protection against heat. The high-temp inserts are made of self-extinguishing thermoplastic material and are color-coded dark brown.

The sizes of the high-temp series connectors are available in “21.21”, “44.27”, “57.27”, “77.27”, “104.27”, and “104.62”. According to EN IEC 60529, the size 21.21 enclosure provides IP44 rating and the other sizes IP65 rating.

Please visit www.mencom.com for more information.