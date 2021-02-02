RECOM Power adds Master Electronics as a Distributor

RECOM Power, a manufacturer in power supplies specialising in AC/DC and DC/DC converters, and switching regulators has announced they are now including Master Electronics as one of its trusted distributors.

Christoph Wolf, President of RECOM Power, Inc. states, “Master Electronics is a great fit for RECOM’s extensive portfolio of over 30,000 compact power supplies. Their commitment to personal connection and collaboration with their customers, innovative design solutions, and long-term business initiatives are inline with RECOM’s values and growth as a company. We are excited to begin this partnership and are looking forward to its success.”

Paul Aspiras, Master Electronics’ Product Management Director, headed the Master team responsible for signing Recom. “Master welcomes the RECOM Group to our line card. Recom’s reputation for design innovation, reliability and range of power converters and power suppliers will certainly resonate with our power management customers. Master looks to enhance our line card when it benefits the customer. Our customers come first.”

www.recom-power.com