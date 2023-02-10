Realizing mobile LE applications: Panasonic PAN1782 Bluetooth 5.1 Low Energy Module at Rutronik

Panasonic’s PAN1782 leverages the long range of Bluetooth 5.1, offering a higher symbol rate of 2 Mbit/s with the high-speed LE 2M PHY or a significantly longer range with the LE-encoded PHY at 500 kb/s or 125 kb/s. The new channel selection algorithm (CSA#2) improves performance in high interference environments. In addition, the new LE Advertising enhancements enable much larger data volumes to be transmitted in connectionless scenarios. This makes the module a reliable choice for applications in smart city, industrial mesh networks and medical environments. Panasonic’s portfolio and the PAN1782 are available at www.rutronik24.com .

Based on the Nordic nRF52833 Bluetooth chip, the module supports direction finding by angle of arrival (AOA) and angle of departure (AOD) via Bluetooth. In addition, type 2 near field communication (NFC-A) is possible with the PAN1782, e.g. for simplified pairing and payment solutions.

It also impresses with extremely low power consumption of only 4.9 mA in TX and 4.7mA in RX mode and can easily be used in standalone mode. In addition, the module supports Bluetooth Mesh, Thread and Zigbee Mesh protocols.

Additional specifications:

ARM Cortex-M4 (64 MHz) with 256 kB flash memory and 32 kB internal RAM.

128-bit AES/ECB/CCM/AAR coprocessor for on-the-fly packet encryption

Up to 16 general purpose I/Os (GPIO) shared by up to 4 SPI, 2 I²C, 2 UART, 8CH ADC, COMP, QDEC, NFC-A, 4× PWM, nRESET

Output power 8 dBm, configurable from -20 dBm in 4 dB steps and -40 dBm in whisper mode

Sensitivity -96 dBm at 1 Mbit/s and -103 dBm at 125 kb/s

Voltage range: 1.7 V to 5.5 V

Temperature range: -40 °C to 85 °C

Pin-compatible hardware replacement for PAN1026A, PAN1762, and PAN1781

15.6 mm x 8.7 mm x 2.0 mm

For more information about the Panasonic PAN1782 Bluetooth 5.1 Low Energy Module and a direct ordering option, please visit e-commerce platform www.rutronik24.com.