Real-Time Innovations (RTI) at digital embedded world 2021

At digital embedded world 2021 (March 1-5), Real-Time Innovations (RTI) will be part of the conference with two sessions and will have a virtual company presence at the exhibition. RTI will present its data-centric software framework for autonomous systems, RTI Connext DDS, and showcase Connext DriveÒ, the Automotive-grade connectivity solution.

RTI Connext DDS manages complex data distribution for real-time, scalable connectivity across platforms and systems. It enables optimized data processing, easier system integration, enhanced performance, simplified data recording, security and platform support. When used in industrial automation, Connext DDS acts transport agnostic. For example, it provides the ability to integrate OPC UA into DDS systems, and run DDS with the emerging IEEE TSN set of standards.

RTI’s Conference presentations can be joined within the Session 1.1 – IoT Architectures & Platforms on 1 March at 11 am and 12 am.

RTI Connext DDS: The data-centric software framework distributes and manages real-time data.

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the largest software framework provider for smart machines and real-world systems. The company’s RTI Connext® product enables intelligent architecture by sharing information in real time, making large applications work together as one.

With over 1,500 deployments, RTI software runs the largest power plants in North America, connects perception to control in vehicles, coordinates combat management on US Navy ships, drives a new generation of medical robotics, controls hyperloop and flying cars, and provides 24/7 medical intelligence for hospital patients and emergency victims.

RTI is the best in the world at connecting intelligent, distributed systems. These systems improve medical care, make our roads safer, improve energy use, and protect our freedom.

RTI is the leading vendor of products compliant with the Object Management Group® (OMG) Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California with regional headquarters in Spain and Singapore.

