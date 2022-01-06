Range of ModICE modular connector enclosures from Cinch available from Powell Electronics

Now available for immediate delivery through Powell Electronics, the supplier of connectors and more for high-rel applications including defence, aerospace and industrial, are ModICE modular connector enclosures with SHS harness connectors from Cinch Connectivity Solutions. The range of connector enclosures provides sealed packaging solutions for rugged electronic control modules.

The Cinch 1.5mm SHS system is used as the base interconnect technology for ModICE connector enclosures. A complete line of sealed rugged I/O connectors, SHS series devices have been designed to perform on electronic control modules that function in extreme environmental conditions commonly found on commercial and off-road vehicles and industrial equipment.

Cinch ModICE connector enclosures are available in three distinct sizes (ME, SE, LE) and with four different header configurations: 18, 30, 48 and 60 I/O. Resistant to most industrial fluids, the products are sealed to IP67 & IP69K and remain sealed even when the harness connectors are not mated. Further technical details include a current capacity of 10 Amp at 85°C, a contact resistance of < 10mΩ, an insulation resistance of > 1000 MΩ and an operating temperature range of -40°C up to +125°C. ME headers with integrated RF ports, headers with integrated ferrite filtering as well as blank headers are available. So are also enclosures with integrated heat sink and vented enclosures (breather vent).

For further information please visit: https://www.powell.com/content/Cinch-Connectivity-3100042558