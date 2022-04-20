Range of Heat Shrink Boots and Cold-Action Shrink Boots & Sleeves from Glenair immediately available through Powell Electronics

Highly flexible, lightweight and very wide operating temperature range

February 2022: Now immediately available through Powell Electronics, the supplier of connectors and more for high-rel applications including defence, aerospace and industrial, are Full Nelson™ Heat Shrink Boots and AutoShrink™ Cold-Action Shrink Boots & Sleeves from Glenair. Made in the UK by Glenair for short lead times across Europe, the products are ideally suited for cable harness designs where demands such as lightweight, flexibility, and corrosion/chemical resistance are critical.

Benefitting from a very wide temperature range (-75°C up to 175°C for Heat Shrink Boots and -65°C up to 300°C for Cold-Action Shrink Boots and Sleeves), both product ranges require no heavy backshells or breakout adapters making them lightweight and highly flexible. Designed for cable harnessing in applications such as Mil/Aero, Offroad vehicles, mass transit, industrial and marine, the products meet Low Smoke Zero Halogen (LSZH) specifications, do not corrode and are resistant to caustic chemicals and solvents.

Heat Shrink Boots are available in lipped format (to be used with boot adaptor) and lippless format (to be attached directly to the connector). Custom designs for all products (also including a company logo) are available upon request.

About Powell Electronics

Powell Electronics is a specialist at high reliability, harsh environment connector design, manufacturing and supply chain. In the USA, Powell has 70,000 square feet of connector manufacturing capabilities at its Swedesboro, NJ facility, which is certified to ISO9001 and AS9100. Powell offers automated engineering solutions and connector ODM services. The company is an authorized, QPL’ed distributor for over 50 military specifications and is ISO9120 certified. This year, Powell Electronics relocated its European operations to new premises in Dublin, Ireland, employing more technical staff to support design-in activities and signing new franchises agreements with Glenair, Harwin, Amphenol Aerospace, Quell, AB Connectors, Lemo, Conesys, Positronic and more. This is enabling Powell to address the broad range of demanding connector applications with products that range from miniature PCB-mount devices to high voltage, high current hi-rel solutions.

