Rambus CryptoManager Root of Trust Cores Certified ASIL-B/D Ready for Enhanced Security in Automotive Applications

Rambus is pleased to announce its CryptoManager Root of Trust RT-640 and RT-645 cores have been certified ASIL-B and ASIL-D ready, respectively. These automotive-grade secure co-processor IP safeguards SoCs in V2X communications, ADAS, ECU platform management, infotainment and other critical vehicle systems.

“As vehicles become increasingly connected, securing communications and the numerous electronic components that are responsible for critical vehicle systems is a necessity,” said Robyn Westervelt, research director, security and trust for IDC. “ASIL certification of security features such as authentication, attestation cryptographic accelerators are imperative to meet the evolving security needs in the automotive market.”

Easily integrated into chips serving the automotive market, the CryptoManager Root of Trust RT-640 and RT-645 provide a broad suite of security features. These include secure boot, secure firmware updates, secure debug, authentication, attestation, device personalization, key and data provisioning, secure feature and configuration management, cryptographic acceleration, and secure key and data storage. In addition, the RT-640 and RT-645 cores provide design integrity and reliability.

“The increasing sophistication and complexity of automotive electronic systems brings a greater attack surface. This requires robust security solutions to safeguard these vital systems from a growing range of cyber threats,” said Neeraj Paliwal, vice president and general manager of Rambus Security. “With our ASIL-ready CryptoManager secure co-processors, automotive chip makers can be assured of functional safety and have access to a rich set of security features that can be quickly implemented to accelerate the certification of their SoCs.”

With features tailored for the automotive market, the RT-640 and RT-645 can operate as E-safety Vehicle Intrusion Protected Applications (EVITA) full or medium Hardware Security Modules (HSM). Certification for ASIL-B and ASIL-D readiness and “functional safety” was provided by SGS-TÜV Saar GmbH. Copies of the certifications are available on Rambus.com.