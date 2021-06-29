Quality upgrade with unchanged application properties

In the subminiature circular connector market, binder has a strong portfolio of high-quality products that are constantly being refined.

By optimising the manufacturing process of the 712 and 702 series in terms of quality and safety, binder is taking another step toward state-of-the-art customer needs.

Converting from the currently available, M9 connectors with a drawn sleeve binder changes over to cast ones in the future. The conversion should be completed by the 4th quarter of 2021. The new die-cast sleeves improve the safety and quality features while leaving the application properties unchanged for our customers. The improved connectors are 1:1 compatible with the previous M9 IP67 subminiature circular connectors.

Increased safety seamlessly implemented

The product change has already taken off in the production department of binder and affects all connectors of the 712 and 702 series cable connectors and flange connectors from 2 to 5 pins. The M9 subminiature circular connectors are used in many application areas – from camera systems and pneumatic control systems to sensors.

In the current manufacturing process of these connectors a drawn tube was pressed into shape. This method is now being completely replaced by the new zinc die casting process. This process, which provides an increase in the safety and quality standards for 2-pin to 5-pin connectors, has proved successful for many years in the production of connector versions with 7 and 8 pins.

Optimised properties in the usual application scheme

Users of the 712 and 702 series circular connectors will benefit from this optimisation and can rely on a die casting process that has been established for many years and which provides reliable properties in practice. The new manufacturing process brings many advantages, in particular in terms of engineering and dimensions. Even the safety during installation is improved.

So using these connectors in customer applications will remain the same. For current users of the M9 IP67 subminiature circular connectors, there are no changes because of the 1:1 compatibility. The greatest impact of this product improvement happens in the binder manufacturing department. This is created by the combination of the new material and the new manufacturing process of these connectors.