Quality alternatives for 95% of ALL passive components

With its latest franchised distribution agreements in place, BEC Distribution now offers quality alternatives to major brands for what they believe covers 95% of all passive components including TOKO/Murata, Sumida , TDK, Coilcraft , Cooper , Molex, Bourns , Tyco, Vishay, Wurth, Panasonic amongst others.

Many well-known manufacturers currently have lead times of 18-26 weeks, often with product allocation policies. BEC’s alternatives are available on 5-7 weeks delivery (excluding public holidays). Many products are ex-stock, with a low MOQ of just 10 pcs for samples. The policy of sourcing from different countries around the world ensures continuity of supply without compromising quality.

BEC is a franchised distributor of High Current Power Inductors , Power Inductors , Chip Inductors , Common Mode Choke , Line Filter, Transformers, Resistors, Terminal Blocks, RJ45 connectors and LAN Magnetics.

Samples and spec sheets are available on request. Sourced from established manufacturers around the globe, the ranges offer high-quality alternatives, often at a price lower than the well-known manufacturers. Quality is key – for example, many products feature gold-plated contacts and robust, rugged designs, ensuring long life. Error-reduction designs have also been utilised in the components.

A very recent BEC distribution agreement is the Itacoil range of Measuring Transformers. They offer very high precision with a typical measurement error of < 0.5%, suitable for frequencies from 50Hz to 400Hz with output voltages from 2.5V to 10V.

BEC Distribution Ltd

www.bec.co.uk

Tel: +44(0)1844 275824