qGaNDrive boosts HVAC motor drive efficiency

Quantum Power Transformation (QPT) has launched its qGaNDrive Module to unleash the full performance potential of Gallium Nitride (GaN) power transistors in motor drives for HVAC heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

QPT founder Rob Gwynne said: “GaN transistors have always promised the best performance and efficiency over Silicon MOSFETs and Silicon Carbide, but they are notoriously difficult to drive at speed. We have developed an entirely new and unique topology for driving GaN transistors allowing them to switch at speeds of up to 20MHz, delivering major benefits in power consumption and efficiency.”

Business development manager Richard Ord added: “Electric motor driven systems (EMDS) consume 45% of the world’s energy (*), and yet their efficiency at typical operating speeds can be as low as 50%. Our solution tackles performance across the range of operating speeds and could improve efficiency by up to 35%.”

The challenge of driving Gallium Nitride transistors has so far restricted broader adoption and compromised performance: QPT’s solution fixes that problem and will accelerate GaN market share.

The qGaNDrive Module from QPT integrates their core topology with GaN transistors in a fully EMC-screened turn-key power module. The company estimates that a typical 15kW domestic heat pump could deliver a return in energy savings in one hundred days or less.

Quantum Power Transformation will attend PCIM 2022 in Nuremberg, the industry exhibition for the latest in power innovations from the 10th to 12th of May.

