PYREOS BOOSTS PYROELECTRIC SENSOR DISTRIBUTION AND SALES SUPPORT IN SOUTH KOREA AND CHINA

Pyreos, the world’s first supplier of integrated digital ezPyro SMD pyroelectric sensor subsystems for gas, flame, and analysis applications, announces the appointment of two new distributors to increase its commercial presence in Asia.

Pyreos sales to its established Asian distribution network grew by 50% in 2020 and make up around a third of revenues. The company aims to build on this success by joining forces with I&C Micro Systems to access more markets in South Korea, and Pidtek to extend its coverage of China.

“These new partnerships are a powerful combination and set to significantly increase our market share in South Korea and China. More than this, however, these new alliances will provide greater ability for our customers in Asia to simplify their supply chains and source full systems design and support from these new partners,” explains Keith Pruden, VP Sales, Pyreos.

I&C Micro Systems, a leading supplier in Korea of technologies including semiconductors, RF devices, components, sensors, and software solutions, is a leading solution provider of high-tech products and technologies which enable customers in Korea to reduce developing cost, risk, and time to market. Adding a second distributor will provide more support bandwidth in the Korean market.

Pidtek is a sensor specialist and leading supplier of advanced technologies in China, especially in the mid-IR sensor segment. The management team has over a decade of technical support experience in breath and gas analysis applications as well as environmental sensing such as flame and motion.

“Pyreos sales through distribution have doubled every year for several years and growth accelerated further in 2020. The addition of I&C Micro and Pidtek to our partner list is expected to build on this success,” added Pruden.