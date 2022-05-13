PXI-based PAM4 BERT

18 hours ago News, Optoelectronics 79 Views

LASER COMPONENTS has introduced the BERT-1102 from Quantifi Photonics, a new PXI-based 29G PAM4 BERT which offers 8 lanes of 29Gbaud PAM4 in a single PXI module. It has the ability to scale to 64 channels in a single PXI chassis and up to 512 channels by chaining 8 chassis together. With a built-in distributed clock, the PAM4 BERT reduces cabling and maintains a small, streamlined footprint.

Built on open, modular, proven PXI technology, the PAM4 BERT is used alongside a module compliance board, oscilloscope, and intuitive software. The new single platform transceiver test solution reduces complexity, allowing engineers to increase test efficiency and accelerate time to market.

The BERT-1102 is designed for characterisation and manufacturing test of optical transceivers and opto-electrical components with symbol rates up to 29GBaud/s in both NRZ and PAM4 formats. With scalability and exceptional signal fidelity, it is a cost effective test solution for up to 400Gb/s communication eco-systems.

<span “>Further information Bit Error Tester – Compact Fibre Optic Measurement and Testing Equipment (lasercomponents.com)

Check Also

Versatile and unobtrusive matt finish enclosures for domestic, commercial and office applications

UK manufacturer BCL’s AB Series enclosures are attractive and unobtrusive, ideal for providing a neat …

© Copyright 2022, Components in Electronics. Specialist Business Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Registered in England No: 1771113. VAT No: 834 8567 90.
Registered Office: © Datateam Business Media, 15a London Road, Maidstone, Kent ME16 8LY. United Kingdom