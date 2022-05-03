Push-pull Connectors for Future-proof Industrial Applications

Push-Pull: One technology in three connector series – developed and produced by Yamaichi Electronics

The standard – M12 Y-Circ M with space-saving internal push-pull locking mechanism

The push-pull version with internal locking of the M12 connector is the first M12 push-pull design to be implemented in an international standard (IEC 61076-2-012). The system only requires as much installation space as M12 connectors with screw locks. However, the classic screw lock is still available. Moreover, M12 sockets can be completely integrated into the end device.

The industrial connector – Y-Con RJ45

Y-Con was developed for harsh industrial applications. Hence the new push-pull version is designed for IP protection class IP67 / IP68 / IP69K and is 100% backwards-compatible with the Y-ConCover-40-PP, which has been established for years but has been revised and slimmed down. The system still offers the well-known shock and vibration resistance, which was already implemented into the former product. Additionally, cables with M12 (Y-Circ M) or metal push-pull connectors (Y-Circ P) are available.

The better all-rounder – Y-Circ P circular push-pull connector

The metal circular push-pull connector Y-Circ P with patented half-shell design is used, for example, in measuring and test equipment. With its robust push-pull locking mechanism fast and easy contacting and release is possible. Thanks to the unlocking aid, even in small spaces.

Connectors ‘Made in Germany’

Yamaichi Electronics has maintained a production site in Frankfurt (Oder), Germany, since 2006, and in the expanded new plant since 2020. This results in many customer benefits: short delivery distances, minimal lead times and the option of rapidly implementing individual customer requirements.

