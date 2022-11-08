Push-Pull Circular Connector Y-Circ P for Single Pair Ethernet and Automotive Ethernet

In addition to the standardised industrial SPE versions and the automotive connectors, Yamaichi Electronics also offers customised solutions based on the Y-Circ P metallic push-pull connectors with a high number of mating cycles. In its in-house laboratory, Yamaichi develops, simulates, and tests pin layouts for high-speed applications. The S1 pin layout enables the transmission of Single Pair Ethernet up to 10Gbit/s according to IEC 802.3ch and of automotive Ethernet signals according to the Open Alliance Standard TC9.

The combination of the reliable push-pull locking mechanism in the small 09 connectors and the innovative, patent-pending insulator and contact design offers the highest data rates for special test and measurement applications with at least 5,000 mating cycles. The new S1 pole pattern is available in straight and even angled sockets. Yamaichi Electronics also assembles the matching connector directly with an SPE-suitable cable on request.

The standardised SPEs are also available from Yamaichi Electronics. They include IP20 and M12 connectors with IP67 protection according to IEC standards 63171-2|5|6|7.

Contact details (with links):

Call or write to Laurence Gaitskell ,

tel. +44 (0)7808 – 493377