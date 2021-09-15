Push button switches target space-constrained applications

CUI Devices’ Switches Group has added push button switches to its product portfolio. Available in compact packages as small as 9 x 6 mm with profiles as low as 5 mm, the MPB series is a family of mini push button switches featuring SPST, SPDT, or DPDT circuit types, off-(on) or on-(on) switch functions, and pitches of 2.54 mm or 5.08 mm. Thanks to their compact footprints, these mini push button switches are suitable for a variety of space-constrained consumer electronics and industrial control applications.

The push button models offer surface mount or through hole mounting styles and terminations including straight, vertical or straight with bracket, and right angle. Additional configuration options include flush, 3.3 mm, or 5.4 mm actuator heights with the 5.4 mm versions featuring actuator cap colours of red, white, or black. The MPB models further carry operating temperature ranges from -25 up to 80°C and a push button life of 20,000 cycles.

