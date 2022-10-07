Pulsiv unveils power electronics technology to reduce energy consumption & optimize system cost

Pulsiv, a Cambridge based start-up, has emerged from stealth mode, with the announcement of its new power electronics technology. Pulsiv OSMIUM uses a patented method for converting AC to DC that involves charging/discharging a small storage capacitor without the need for a PFC inductor. This unique solution delivers high power factor, consistently high efficiency and an ultra-compact system design. Pulsiv OSMIUM technology can be used to improve overall system efficiency, optimize cost and contribute towards reducing global energy consumption.

The Pulsiv OSMIUM microcontroller family and supporting components can be combined with commodity flyback DC-DC converters to displace higher-cost LLC solutions. Pulsiv has demonstrated a universal input, single switch 150W flyback power supply design that delivers 97.5% average (99.5% peak) front-end efficiency while maintaining 90% at just 2W. A 240W interleaved flyback is currently being developed and work is underway to showcase reference designs with even higher power capability. Pulsiv OSMIUM microcontrollers (PSV-AD-150 and PSV-AD-250 sampling now) do not directly determine output power and can be used as a platform for any application requiring 1W to 10kW, by adjusting only three system components and connecting a suitable DC/DC converter.

Critical components in a Pulsiv OSMIUM circuit operate at low temperatures to extend their expected operating life, even under convection cooling. By regulating the flow of mains through a charging capacitor, Pulsiv has completely eliminated inrush current, meaning that manufacturers of industrial power supplies and LED lighting products can simplify their designs and reduce the cost of system installation. Finally, Pulsiv OSMIUM technology supports Active Bridge Control, Configurable Hold-Up, X-Cap Discharge, HVDC Output Selection, a Power Consumption Indicator and Grid Failure Detection. These optional features can be selected as required to meet the needs of different end applications.

CEO Darrel Kingham explained: “Tackling the global energy crisis and delivering ambitious sustainability targets will require the electronics industry to embrace technology innovation and challenge conventional thinking. Pulsiv OSMIUM offers a unique way to reduce the amount of energy consumed by AC/DC power supplies and battery chargers under all operating conditions. By delivering consistently high efficiency without compromising system cost, sustainable product design will become the default choice.”

The PSV-AD-250-DS development system can be used by engineers to evaluate Pulsiv OSMIUM technology and connecting a suitable DC-DC converter will produce a complete power supply prototype. Full reference designs are being made freely available via the Company’s website, to showcase what’s possible when Pulsiv OSMIUM is combined with a carefully selected DC-DC converter. Engineering samples of the Pulsiv OSMIUM microcontrollers will be made available through a network of distribution partners.