Pulsiv signs distribution agreement with Fortec Elektronik AG

Pulsiv, the UK company that provides new and patented technology for efficient AC to DC power conversion, has signed a distribution agreement with Fortec Elektronik AG covering the regions of DACH, UK and USA.

Nick Theodoris, Pulsiv’s director of global sales & distribution, said: “This new strategic partnership with the FORTEC Group provides Pulsiv with further resources to promote our world leading power electronics technology to some of the world’s largest markets. Having an established relationship with their team ensures we can achieve success in multiple countries and combine our market knowledge to identify a diverse range of applications where Pulsiv’s technology is best suited.”

AJoerg Traum, managing director, Emtron – A Fortec Group company, said: “We are proud to announce our partnership with Pulsiv offering state-of-the-art IC technology for developing CPR effective power solutions. FORTEC group aims to create additional value by integrating these individual components into complete subsystems. In recent years, FORTEC has developed from a trading company into a system supplier for industrial high-tech products and today covers everything from pure distribution, development and production to complete solutions. The focus is on consulting know-how, flexibility and speed.”

Using a patented switching technique, Pulsiv has developed an entirely new method for converting AC to DC that delivers a combination of game changing benefits in power electronics designs. This technology has extended the range of conventional flyback topologies to replace expensive LLC solutions, whilst achieving an unrivalled efficiency profile, according to the company.

Pulsiv offer an intelligent microcontroller, development system for front-end evaluation and a full range of downloadable documents to simplify the design process. Pulsiv OSMIUM provides a scalable platform for engineers to reduce size, improve energy consumption and optimize cost when designing a power supply for virtually any mains powered or battery charging application.

