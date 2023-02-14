Pulsiv signs distribution agreement with CATS S.A.S., adding local French support for ultra-high efficiency power supply technology

Pulsiv, the UK company that provides new and patented technology for efficient AC to DC power conversion, has signed a distribution agreement with CATS S.A.S. France adding local support for the important French market.

Nick Theodoris, Pulsiv’s director of global sales & distribution, said: “CATS have a diverse history and wealth of experience in supporting French customers with power electronics projects. A long standing relationship with the management team sets us up perfectly to expand the promotion of Pulsiv’s technology in one of the strongest markets for power in Europe”.

CATS owner and VP sales manager Gilles Veyrunes said: “We are very happy to start a strategic partnership with Pulsiv as it offers a complementary technology and product range compared to other partners in that sector. We are convinced Pulsiv and their innovative technology will provide a very efficient solution to the market and CATS is proud to offer such innovation again.”

Using a patented switching technique, Pulsiv has developed an entirely new method for converting AC to DC that delivers a combination of game changing benefits in power electronics designs. This technology has extended the range of conventional flyback topologies to replace expensive LLC solutions, whilst achieving an unrivalled efficiency profile, according to the company.

Pulsiv offer an intelligent microcontroller, development system for front-end evaluation and a full range of downloadable documents to simplify the design process. Pulsiv OSMIUM provides a scalable platform for engineers to reduce size, improve energy consumption and optimize cost when designing a power supply for virtually any mains powered or battery charging application.

https://pulsiv.co.uk