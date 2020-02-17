PulseR Releases Family Of Digital Video Baluns And Isolation Transformers

PulseR introduces a new line of high-speed digital video baluns and isolation transformers for use at data rates from 1.485 Gbps to 3 Gbps transmitted over copper media. These components interface 50 & 75 Ω single-ended to 100 & 150 Ω differential cables.

These parts are fully encapsulated, are available in extended temperature range of -55°C to +125°C, and will meet the environment qualification requirements defined in MILPRF-21038. Lead finishes are available in tin/lead and RoHS compliant. This new product line is an addition to a broad range of parts that have been adopted for widespread use in drones, helicopters, high-rel industrial, various aircraft and spacecraft platforms. PulseR is an innovator in the development of custom power and signal magnetics for military, aerospace, medical and industries requiring high reliability. Products are manufactured in PulseR’s AS9100-D certified facilities, both domestically and offshore.

In addition to manufacturing, PulseR offers testing services to multiple standards including MIL-STD-981 requirements for Space, Manned Flight, and Mission Critical applications. For more information, visit our website at www.pulseruggedized.com

