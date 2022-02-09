Pulse-40: SBG Systems introduces its first tactical grade IMU on the market

SBG Systems has a long-term history of designing best-in-class MEMS-based Inertial Navigation Systems. At the core of our INS, extensive research in signal processing, micro-electronics, calibration algorithms, and sensor qualification have made our reputation of unmatched accuracy and reliability for the past 15 years.

Today, we are thrilled to announce an all-new offer in the SBG portfolio, with the introduction of our Pulse-40 IMU with the best SWAP-C in its category.

High-end Inertial Measurement Unit Technology in the Smallest Form Factor

The Pulse-40 is a 6 degrees of Freedom, tactical grade IMU. It integrates cutting edge MEMS three axes accelerometers and gyroscopes in a unique redundant design that allows to shrink the system size while pushing performance level to its maximum.

Among the performance specifications, the Pulse-40 features excellent gyro and accelerometer bias instability of 0.8°/h and 6µg respectively, enabling long dead reckoning and maintaining excellent heading performance.

The Most Reliable Line of Miniature Inertial Sensors with a 2-year Warranty

The Pulse-40 has been designed from the ground up with reliability in mind. Thanks to a drastic selection of sensors featuring extremely low Vibration Rectification Error (VRE), the Pulse-40 is able to sustain high vibration environments, up to 10g RMS. Data reliability during operation is also ensured by the embedded Continuous Built-In-Test, enabled by our redundant sensor integration. This functionality is a key parameter for critical applications. The Pulse-40 requires no periodic maintenance. Indeed, an intensive qualification process including accelerated aging guarantees that the sensor behavior is stable over time. The Pulse-40 is delivered with a 2-year warranty.

Built on 15 years of Expertise

Since SBG Systems’ inception in 2007, a strategic development focus was placed on producing high-quality and highly repeatable inertial systems. Our sensor calibration and validation tools, initially based on a single axis motion simulator with a temperature chamber, have evolved over the years and are now based on 100% automated, multi-axis motion simulators with temperature chambers. The high level of automation mitigates human error risk and ensures that all the delivered products meet their specifications.