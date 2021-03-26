Providing Relief During Semiconductor Shortages

Analog – Mixed Signal and Discrete Devices

Analog – Mixed Signal and Discrete devices are some of the most broadly used components in electronic designs. As the market adjusts to current conditions, the lead-time on many of these devices has extended well beyond their nominal values.

Rochester’s extensive inventory of Active and End-of-Life products are available to help alleviate lead-time challenges. Analysis indicates our stock of analog and mixed signal products contains over 500 million devices which are exhibiting greater than a 12-week lead-time. Our inventory supports many of our top suppliers and is 100% authorized and guaranteed.

Power management and power discrete devices make up much of this inventory and covers over 6,000-part numbers. It includes product types such as, switching and linear regulators, supervisors and battery management devices, voltage references, IGBT, MOSFET and Bipolar transistors.

Analog signal chain products account for another significant portion of the stock covering over 1,000-part numbers. This includes over 20 million amplifiers, 1.5 million data converters and a wide array of multiplexers, switches and sensor devices.

About Rochester

Rochester Electronics is the world’s largest continuous source of semiconductors–100% Authorized by over 70 leading semiconductor manufacturers.

As an original manufacturer stocking distributor, Rochester has over 15 billion devices in stock encompassing more than 200,000-part numbers, providing the world’s most extensive range of end-of-life (EOL) semiconductors and broadest range of active semiconductors.

As a licensed semiconductor manufacturer, Rochester has manufactured over 20,000 device types. With over 12 billion die in stock, Rochester has the capability to manufacture over 70,000 device types.

Rochester offers a full range of manufacturing services including Design, Wafer Processing, Assembly, Test, Reliability, and IP Archiving providing single solutions through to full turnkey manufacturing, enabling faster time-to-market.

Rochester is the Semiconductor Lifecycle Solution. No other company compares to the breadth of Rochester’s product selection, value-added services, and manufacturing solutions.

