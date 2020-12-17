Providing a Continuous Source for NXP Support

NXP 80C51-based 8/16-bit MCU Family

The ‘8051’ has been one of the most prolific microcontroller CPUs for over 3 decades. NXP Semiconductors through its heritage with Philips Semiconductors was a primary source for these products. To provide continued customer support, NXP transferred their 80C51-based 8/16-bit MCU product line to Rochester Electronics.

Rochester’s long-term support includes a license to manufacture over 135-part numbers and acquisition of all associated product design, manufacturing, and test information, including the legacy test systems and programs.

The products covered by this partnership include ROM-less, OTP-EPROM, and Flash-based devices which range from the standard 80C51 types to versions with improved performance and added features. The clock frequencies range up to 33Mhz, supply voltages cover from 2.7V to 5.5V and temperature range covers commercial, industrial, and a few extended 125°C devices.

