PROTECT STATIC SENSITIVE DEVICES WITH ESD CLOTHING FROM SOMERSET WORKWEAR

Static generation can be a major production issue within the electronics assembly and repair process. The human body from the simple act of walking can generate a few thousand volts of charge which can potentially be discharged to sensitive components. The damage incurred may be latent with failure of devices occurring in the field sometime after.

Electrostatic discharge (ESD) clothing is designed to replace normal insulative clothing in the workplace to give a Faraday effect, retaining the static to the body for grounding by methods such as ESD shoes and wriststraps. ESD clothing is manufactured to meet standards IEC 61340-5-1 and ANSI/ESD S20.20 for this reason. ESD clothing should be worn together with ESD footwear for overall protection.

Somerset Workwear stocks over 150 ESD clothing and footwear for static control within the electronics industry in manufacturing and handling work. Our extensive male and female stock ranges in sizes typically from XS to 5XL. We work closely with an experienced manufacturer to produce and supply ESD clothing in a range of colour options and sizes, including plus sizes to 8XL and above which can be custom made to measure upon request. We are one of the largest suppliers of ESD clothing in the UK and distribute globally to the Electronics, Petrochemical, and High Precision Mechanics industries. Paramount to our ESD clothing and footwear are quality, style and comfort providing all-day static control and product protection in the workplace.

Features and Functionality

· Lab coats and jackets: Available in 14 colours with the opportunity to match your branding. Quality materials with a high carbon monofilament give excellent product life. Unisex sizes XS-8XL with pockets and hidden fastening with metal snap-fasteners on the front and cuffs.

· Lab coats and jackets with elastic cuffs: Elasticated cuffs with a conductive interwoven thread prevent clothing underneath ESD garments from being exposed. Features large side pockets and hidden metal snap-fasteners.

· Fleeces and sweatshirts: Some styles are made from 3% or 4% conductive fibres with long sleeves, zip fastening, elasticated cuffs, and pockets.

· Polo shirts: No need to iron. Comfortable, crease-resistant material with a V-neck collar, metal snap fastenings, and short or long sleeves. Comes in a wide range of colours and sizes.

· T-shirts: Made from static dissipative knitted material with 3% carbon fibres. Lightweight and crease-resistant. Available in unisex sizes XS-5XL and comes in four colour options.

· Trousers: Unisex sizes GB30-GB46 and XS-2XL in black or navy blue. Cargo style that is durable and comfortable with velcro fastening and functional pockets for storing pens and mobile phones.

· Blouses: Available in four colours and in sizes XS-5XL. High quality woven fabric with button fastening. Part of the business collection.

· Tabards: Loose fitting top garment available in sizes XS-3XL. Features adjustable side straps with snap fasteners. Made from crease-resistant material.

· Gloves: Fingertip coated, palm coated, or knitted styles. Available in sizes S-XL. Featuring elasticated wrists, anti-slipping grip, avoids fingerprints, protects against piercing, anti-allergy and sweat absorption.

· High-visibility vests: Comes in orange or yellow with a velcro front fastening. Available in unisex sizes XS-4XL. Made from conductive fibres with carbon monofilament thread on a 5mm grid ensuring necessary charge decay.

ESD Garment Care

Our ESD clothing must not be worn outside the workplace environment. We recommend washing by hand or machine washing on a cold or warm setting using non-ionic softener and detergent. Do not use bleach as this will erode the carbon threading – the high carbon fibre content makes ESD clothing last longer. Tumble dry on a low heat (60°C maximum) or hang dry. Wash different types of ESD garments in separate loads. Wash gloves at 40°C with neutral detergent maintaining ESD properties after 100 washes. We advise that lab coats and lab jackets will need 50-60 industrial washes.

