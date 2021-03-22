Professional SBC User Survey launched by Farnell

Farnell, an Avnet Company and global distributor of electronic components, products and solutions, has today launched a new global survey to understand how single board computers (SBCs) such as Raspberry Pi, Arduino and BeagleBone are being used in professional design to speed up product development and reduce time to market.

The survey provides an opportunity for product designers, system engineers and makers to share insights about the market while helping shape the SBC product range and technical resources offered by Farnell.

The survey is open from 22 March to 30 April and results will be announced in June 2021. All participants in the survey can enter a competition for the opportunity to win one of three £500 Amazon vouchers (or local equivalent).

The Professional SBC User Survey 2020 by Farnell is open to all engineers, designers and makers working on SBC solutions. The questions are designed to understand how popular SBCs from some of the world’s largest manufacturers are being used within professional products and projects.

The responses will provide greater insight into the technologies, challenges, and opportunities designers face; and highlight the proportion of SBCs used professional engineers in prototyping and proof-of-concept applications, particularly for IoT and IIoT, industrial automation and control applications. It will also provide valuable insights into the number of users who take advantage of add-on software features and other connected devices, which open up a myriad of new applications without the need to develop custom hardware.

The survey is anonymous and will take approximately five minutes to complete. All responses will remain confidential and be used only in combination with those of other respondents.

For more information and to complete the Professional SBC User Survey by Farnell, go to https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/far-sbc-en