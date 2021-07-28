PRO-SHIELD from Parker Chomerics provides stable EMI environment

The Chomerics division of Parker Hannifin Corporation, the global leader in motion and control technologies, is launching a trio of new PRO-SHIELD® products into the European marketplace.

The class-leading PRO-SHIELD® range of coatings, paints and sealants allows users to provide plastic components with a stable EMI (electromagnetic interference) shield. Applications in sectors that include electronics, telecoms and medical are set to benefit.

PRO-SHIELD® 7100 is a nickel-filled electrically conductive coating that represents a cost-effective EMI shielding solution for plastic parts or electronic enclosures. This durable acrylic coating protects electronic equipment using the nickel filler’s ferromagnetic properties, which absorb electromagnetic waves to provide good shielding over a range of frequencies.

The one-part (no mixing required) PRO-SHIELD® 7100 is easy-to-use and cures fully within 2 to 4 hours, providing a shielding effectiveness of 45-60 dB for applications ranging from electronic housings, medical devices, industrial cabinets and access panels, through to engine control modules (ECMs), telecom infrastructure and portable electronics.

For those requiring even higher EMI protection in the same broad range of applications, Chomerics is releasing another electrically conductive coating. PRO-SHIELD® 7108 is silver-filled to provide premium EMI shielding and surface conductivity for the protection of critical electronic equipment.

Available in aerosol cans, PRO-SHIELD® 7108 is also ideal for spraying prototypes and performing initial qualification testing. This acrylic coating cures fully in 24 hours, providing shielding effectiveness of 70-89 dB.

Both PRO-SHIELD® 7108 and PRO-SHIELD® 7100 provide strong adhesion to plastics that include polycarbonate (PC), epoxy, ABS, PC/ABS, PVC and PPE.

Completing the trio of new products receiving their European debut is PRO-SHIELD® 7002, a corrosion-resistant electrically conductive silicone sealant. This nickel-plated, graphite-filled product is an easy-to-use sealant or gap filler for use on horizontal or vertical surfaces. PRO-SHIELD® 7002 flows smoothly for application on parts with complex geometries and difficult-to-fill crevasses, representing a cost-effective way to reduce EMI in commercial electronics.

The product is tack-free in 24 hours and cures fully in seven days, delivering a shielding effectiveness of 40-60 dB. Available in 6oz tubes, PRO-SHIELD® 7002 is ideal for all the aforementioned applications, as well as commercial aircraft.

Any company looking to coat or seal their plastic parts/enclosures and protect electrical equipment from the negative effects of EMI will receive a stable, durable and cost-effective solution with PRO-SHIELD®.