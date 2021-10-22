Prism Electronics Announce New Owners and Ambitious Plans

Contract electronics manufacturers, Prism Electronics, have announced their acquisition by FC Group Invest Ltd.

With the co-founders and directors of the Cambridgeshire-based company retiring, ownership has been passed to the Swedish-UK investors who aim to continue the manufacturer’s sustained growth.

“As part of our succession planning, we wanted to ensure Prism’s future would be in good hands. We’ve taken our time to identify FC Group Invest as the right people to take the business forward” said David Aspinall, co-founder and current Managing Director of Prism Electronics.

Prism Electronics was established in 1991 when David and fellow electronics expert, Richard Walton, formed the company through a management buy-out of the manufacturing division of their then employer.

Then in its infancy, Prism Electronics has since developed to be one of the leading names in UK contract electronics manufacturing, delivering printed circuit board assemblies for many specialist and high-tech products.

David added “We’re confident Prism will prosper with the support of FC Group Invest, who have exciting plans for the future. The fact that Prism has continued to grow during a global pandemic is testament to the quality of our services and dedication of our team.”

Based in Sweden and the UK, new owners FC Group Invest have extensive experience in the mergers and acquisitions of profitable businesses and aim to ensure the company continues its sustained growth.

Fredrik Johansson, co-founder of FC Group Invest, said “My colleagues and I are delighted to have acquired a company with such a highly skilled workforce and first-class reputation. Our business plan is about continuity and stability, followed by development and growth.”

Directors David Aspinall, Richard Walton and Richard Vyse will all remain with the business for a transition period to ensure a smooth handover.

In 2017, the Prism Electronics team was joined by Dave Dawson whose 30-year experience in semiconductor manufacturing led to him becoming General Manager in 2020. Dave will continue to lead the business day-to-day and work with the new owners to ensure it thrives.

“It’s clear FC Group Invest share our pride in the manufacturing and engineering excellence we deliver to our partners. I strongly believe our team can look forward to very exciting and positive times ahead” states Dave.

From their base in St Ives, Cambridgeshire, Prism Electronics produce printed circuit boards and other electronics used within products in areas including instrumentation, medicine, transportation, communications, security, telemetry and industrial applications.

In addition to manufacturing, they work closely with clients to develop and test solutions and ensure their electronics deliver outstanding performance and durability.

Further announcements on future plans and Prism Electronics’ continued investment in its capabilities are anticipated in 2022.

