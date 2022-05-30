Precision Acoustic unveils huge online resource for engineers and customers

A website to help the science and engineering industry discover more about acoustic and ultrasound measurement products and services has been launched.

The fresh-looking, easy-to-navigate online platform by Precision Acoustics – a manufacturer of acoustic measurement products – is part of a re-branding project by the company, which also includes a new, co-ordinated logo.

The highly-informative online resource provides news and information about the company and industry at large for engineers and customers, as well as easy access to their portfolio of products and services. There is also a library of wide-ranging reference and educational material, including white papers, webinars and presentations.

It also provides information on interesting training opportunities, for those who want to discover more – and experience first-hand – the company’s new and innovative designs and technology.

The website has also been designed to ensure it’s easy to navigate via both desktop and smartphone.

With simple lines and uncluttered pages, areas of interest for visitors are easily identifiable so they can access information fast and easily.

Gary Livingstone, Precision Acoustics’ managing director, said: “In addition to adding more relevant content to the website, we have streamlined navigation for customers to quickly access all parts of our wide portfolio. At the same time, we have created a dynamic website that can be accessed via a desktop or a smartphone.”

He added: “The company has changed a lot in the last seven years, growing from a staff of 11 to 24 people today. The website reflects the changes in the industry in general and Precision Acoustics in particular but is above all intended as an accessible resource for engineers and our customers.”

Users can access all the company’s products, from Acoustic and Piezo-Electric Materials to Ultrasonic Transducers, Scanning Tanks, Power or Pressure Measurement to Amplifiers and Third Party equipment, via the “products” tab.

The “services” page has information on all specialist areas, from custom sensor development to training courses and equipment rental and more.

Another resource is the collection of short tutorial videos, presented by Andrew Hurrell PhD, Principal Research Physicist at Precision Acoustics.

The range of video topics includes tutorials on Hydrophones, Ultrasonic Transducers, Instrumentation and Measurement and a series of Fundamental Science tutorials introducing Fourier Transforms, Transmission Lines, Electrical Impedance and many more.

The Online Shop is an e-commerce site where a few of Precision Acoustics’ more common products are available to purchase both off-the-shelf and shipped around the world. Most of these products e.g. some materials, mounts and selected transducers are available with a very quick turnaround time.

For more information please visit the Precision Acoustics website: www.acoustics.co.uk