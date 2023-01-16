Precise positioning Click board from MIKROE enables centimetre-level accuracy

MikroElektronika (MIKROE), the embedded solutions company that is said to dramatically cut development time by providing hardware and software products based on proven standards, has launched GNSS RTK 2 Click board™, a compact add-on board used to enhance the precision of position data derived from satellite-based positioning systems.

Click boards follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which is designed to revolutionize the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. MIKROE’s mikroBUS™ uniform connection interface allows designers to connect any Click board instantly to a main development board. Many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS socket on their development boards, and the GNSS RTK 2 Click board is the 1300th Click board to be released by MIKROE.

GNSS RTK 2 Click features the ZED-F9R, a multi-band professional-grade GNSS module with integrated multi-band Real Time Kinematics (RTK) technology from u-blox that delivers centimetre-level accuracy. This module concurrently uses GNSS signals from all four GNSS constellations (GPS/QZSS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou) and provides a reliable multi-band RTK turnkey solution with up to 30Hz real-time position update rate and full GNSS carrier raw data.

Comments Nebojsa Matic, CEO of MIKROE: “With 1300 Click boards to choose from – covering sensing, signal processing, data capture, power, connectivity and much, much more – designers should find an off-the-shelf solution that suits their needs. This Click board, for example, is suitable for high-precision positioning for demanding industrial applications such as machine control, ground robotic vehicles, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).”

