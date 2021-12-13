Pre-drivers MLX81340 and MLX81344 enable 500W LIN-based mechatronic module miniaturization

Melexis has revealed new LIN BLDC-motor pre-drivers that combine small size with high performance and power capability for automotive mechatronic applications. The MLX81340 (32KB Flash) and MLX81344 (64KB Flash) integrate three channels of high-side and low-side drivers. They control external NFETs with up to 60nC capacitance to handle applications up to 500W.

Melexis, a global microelectronics engineering company, has extended its offering of single-chip gen-3 LIN motor drivers. They integrate the LIN communication interface, high-side and low-side drivers and protection mechanisms for external power FETs. The MLX81340 and MLX81344 are available in pin-compatible 4mm x 4mm QFN24 and 5mm x 5mm QFN32 packages that enable extremely small-size PCBs.

“Our family of LIN drivers lets customers achieve a tailored solution for applications from below 10 Watts up to 1000 Watts. They leverage single-chip integration that saves space, simplifies design, and enhances reliability,” said Marc Lambrechts, product line manager embedded motor drivers at Melexis. “By delivering the best combination of price and performance across a broad application spectrum, our innovative drivers enable customers to create richly featured and competitive mechatronics solutions.”

Both ICs leverage Melexis’ high-voltage SOI technology. They integrate analog and digital circuitry with a driver stage that contains high-side and low-side drivers, a charge pump, voltage monitoring to protect the external FETs, and current sensing. Including the LIN controller and physical layer, PWM generator, diagnostics, and watchdog, the ICs permit smooth and silent Field-Oriented Control (FOC) for BLDC motors. The MLX81340 and MLX81344 have been developed as ASIL-B SEooC (Safety Element out of Context) in accordance with ISO26262. It enables the right safety diagnostics and safe operation for demanding applications.

Support for developers working with the MLX81340 and MLX81344 includes a complete LIN software communication stack as well as application code examples enabling users to quickly begin evaluating their mechatronic prototypes. The examples benefit from Melexis experience in sensorless motor driving (Trusense) or FOC to realize efficient and low acoustic noise operation.

Both ICs are qualified to AEC-Q100 and specified over the operating temperature range -40°C to 150°C.