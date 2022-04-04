PragmatIC Semiconductor unveils plans for new UK site

PragmatIC Semiconductor, which describes itself as a world leader in flexible electronics, has unveiled PragmatIC Park, Durham, UK as the site for installation of its second FlexLogIC fabrication line producing ultra-low-cost flexible integrated circuits.

PragmatIC Park will also become the nucleus of a worldwide network of distributed FlexLogIC fabs, which will be deployed to provide a dedicated Fab-as-a-Service (FaaS) for major international customers, supporting efficient and secure semiconductor supply chains via local on-site manufacturing.

“We are very excited to announce PragmatIC Park as our new site,” said Scott White, CEO of PragmatIC Semiconductor. “As well as providing an ideal home for our second FlexLogIC fab, we will also be inviting selected ecosystem partners to work with us at the Park to create a centre of excellence for flexible semiconductor design and integration.”

PragmatIC Park will transform the present brownfield industrial site into a state-of-the-art semiconductor production facility, incorporating features that will deliver significant progress towards PragmatIC’s goal of carbon-neutral electronics.