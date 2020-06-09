Powerbox’s microprocessor controlled power supply named as finalist in prestigious Electronics Industry Awards

Powerbox, one of Europe’s largest power supply companies and a leading force for four decades in optimizing power solutions for demanding applications, has announced that its new ENI250A microprocessor controlled power supply has been selected by the Electronics Industry Awards voting panel as a finalist in the highly contested Power Product of the Year category.

Factory automation is already well established in many industries, but with the progress in Artificial Intelligence (AI), remote communication and the growing demand for shorter customer lead times, it is predicted to explode in coming years. Similarly, the growth of automated parcel-hubs is expected to rise spectacularly. The rapid development of e-commerce has contributed to the creation of highly automated hubs with conveyers, sorting switches and many other equipments requiring efficient and intelligent power solutions able to work in demanding environments.

Parcel hub-designers and hub-operators are facing multiple challenges in having to deal with a large variety and types of equipment. This not only requires high quality, high performances power supplies, but the ability to operate in harsh environments with a complex mix of mechanical, thermal and electrical constraints.

Addressing 24VDC motors, the 250W ENI250A24 can deliver 480W peak power for one second, sustain high capacitive loads and manage energy recycling when a DC motor is decelerating or stopping. This function is very important for energy saving and to increase equipment lifetime. For higher power or redundancy, the ENI250A24 can simply be paralleled. The unit has an operating temperature range from -25 to +70 degree Centigrade.

The ENI250A24 includes soft-start, over current, voltage and temperature protection. An LED indicator informs the status of the power supply and a DC-OK signal and remote reset provide for easy integration within the conveyer operation management system. It is designed using Powerbox’s reliable power platform concept and uses an active power factor correction (PFC) in combination with a high efficiency and compact LLC topology.

“Powerbox’s ENI250A microprocessor controlled power supply being chosen as a finalist in the Power Product of the Year category is testimony not only to its high level of innovation but particularly, it is a measure of the forward thinking of Powerbox in developing and driving power systems to new levels of safety, simultaneously contributing to the formation of greener, planet friendly systems and equipments.” Said Tatsuo Yamamoto, Powerbox (PRBX) C.E.O..“ It is this ‘thinking outside of the box’ that drives and enables Powerbox to constantly come up with world-beating solutions to problems that others have struggled to solve.”

Now in its third year, the Electronics Industry Awards 2020 tallies votes from the industry via an online vote, with the expert opinion of its judges, a panel of six electronics heavyweights and industry figures. On the announcement of the shortlist, CIE’s editor Niamh Marriott commented, “A massive congratulations to the shortlisted candidates of the Electronics Industry Awards 2020 and the best of luck to all for the final win. Despite the huge difficulties currently facing our industry, and indeed our way of life, I continue to remain impressed by the work ethic and commitment of the electronics sector to keep innovating. The awards will offer a chance for positive reflection, and to recognize the enormous achievements from the past year. I’m delighted that we’ve had more entries than ever before, and that the industry continues to support and participate with our annual event. I look forward to celebrating with you all in due course.”