Powerbox announces ruggedised dual channel power supply for Marine engine control

Powerbox, one of Europe’s largest power supply companies, and for more than four decades a leading force in optimising power solutions for demanding applications, has announced the release of a new dual channel power supply for Marine engine control.

Based on a ruggedised platform for use in harsh environments, the ENMA500D24/2×27-CC provides two 27V/20A isolated outputs and a total power of 540W. The power supply is housed in a robust IP56 case, it is mechanically designed for efficient conduction cooling, and it complies with DNV/GL standards.

From local low power DC/DC converters powering sensors to high power DC generators powering the whole boat, ships and vessels are full of electrical and electronic equipment requiring robust and safe power supplies. Although many applications can be powered by marine certified commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) power supplies, others are very specific, requiring unique power solutions designed to pair with the final application.

One example being the servomotors used to operate Fast Switched Valves (FSV) like the ones used for safety purposes in fuel injection pumps, orientable propellers, and engine control.

FSV operation is based on servomotors ensuring that fluids are transferred or interrupted with the highest level of safety. As failure is simply not an option in such types of equipment, FSV manufacturers often use two independent power supplies to guarantee redundancy. However, considering the equipment is installed in very compact and harsh environments, this can be a challenge for the installer.

With high levels of expertize in designing power solutions for the marine industry to DNV/GL standards, PRBX has developed the highly integrated, isolated, dual channel DC/DC converter, the ENMA500D24/2×27-CC.

Because they are often used in harsh environments, the ENMA500D24/2×27-CC is built in a robust IP56 case, resistant to high-pressure and heavy sprays of water. Being sealed to comply with IP56, the ENMA500D24/2×27-CC DC/DC converters have been designed and optimized for conduction cooling. Two lateral heatsinks facilitate the thermal exchange between the inner dissipating components and the ambient outside.

Powered by the low voltage 24V distributed supply to electronics equipment, the ENMA500D24/2×27-CC can tolerate a wide operating range of 18 to 36V, and is able to accommodate a large voltage drop down to 10V for 10 seconds. The ENMA500D24/2×27-CC delivers 27VDC / 20A and a total power of 540W and has an efficiency superior to 85%.

Typically used for safety equipment requiring redundant power sources, when redundancy is not required but the application requires two independent outputs, the ENMA500D24/2×27-CC offers two 27VDC fully isolated outputs. In that case the total output power remains at 540W though it can be balanced from 540W on one output and no load on the second to any mix between the two whilst remaining within the maximum power allowed.

The ENMA500D24/2×27-CC is protected against input reverse polarity, output short-circuit and includes over-temperature, over-voltage and over-current protection. It is designed according to EN60068-2-x and complies with the safety standard EN 60950.