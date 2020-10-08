Power Integrations Targets Compact Smart-Lighting Designs with Highly Efficient GaN-Powered LYTSwitch-6 LED Drivers

Enables dimmable 90 W LED ballasts in an isolated flyback topology following a boost Power Factor Correction (PFC) stage

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in high-efficiency, high-reliability LED-driver ICs, today announced a new member of the LYTSwitch™-6 family of safety-isolated LED drivers for smart lighting applications – the LYT6078C. This new LYTSwitch-6 IC uses Power Integrations’ PowiGaN™ gallium nitride (GaN) technology to deliver efficiency and performance benefits, demonstrated by the new design example report (DER-920) the company is also announcing today.

The PowiGaN-based LYT6078C IC incorporates a 750 V power switch and delivers flicker-free output up to 90 W with other members of the family providing up to 110 W. Including both the PFC stage and the LYTSwitch-6 LED driver, system efficiency exceeds 90%. Housed in the miniature InSOP-24 surface-mount package, LYTSwitch-6 ICs are protected by an advanced thermal fold-back system, which reduces output power to limit device temperature during abnormal conditions, while still providing light output. LYTSwitch-6 ICs also incorporate Power Integrations’ FluxLink™ communication technology, which allows secondary-side control without the need for an optocoupler, and provides better than ±3% CV and CC regulation across line, load, temperature, and manufacturing. All LYTSwitch-6 ICs exhibit fast transient response and easily support pulse-width-modulation (PWM) dimming.

The performance benefits of the LYT6078C are evident in a new design report (DER-920) detailing a two-stage PFC boost plus isolated flyback on a dimmable LED ballast. It employs the LYTSwitch-6 LYT6078C IC and Power Integrations’ HiperPFSTM-4 PFS7624C PFC controller and provides peak efficiency of greater than 91% when driving a 48 V LED string at 1350 mA from a 220 VAC to 277 VAC input. In standby mode, system power consumption is less than 80 mW, which provides engineers with substantial flexibility when designing lighting controls and particularly dim-to-off circuits.

Hubie Notohamiprodjo, director of product marketing for LED lighting said: “Power Integrations’ new PowiGaN-based LYTSwitch-6 ICs save lighting manufacturers space and system costs for smart lighting power supplies. The company’s key design goals for our latest design report were high power factor, low harmonic content, high efficiency, and 3-in-1 dimming with zero-to-100% output current. The new LYT6078C driver IC combined with our HiperPFS-4 PFC controller easily met these challenges.”

PowiGaN-based LYTSwitch-6 LED-driver ICs are available now, priced at $2.52 in 10,000 quantities. Technical support and the DER-920 design report are available from the Power Integrations website at https://www.power.com/lytswitch-6/.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.