Power Integrations releases InnoSwitch3-PD reference design for ultra-compact USB Type C, PD + PPS adapter

Power Integrations, a leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, has published a new reference design that describes a USB Power Delivery (PD) charger with impressive performance and very low component count. Based around Power Integrations’ new PowiGaN flyback switcher and PFC controller ICs, the report contains the power supply specification, schematic, PCB layout, bill of materials, detailed magnetics specifications and performance data of a power factor corrected (PFC) 100 W USB PD 3.0 + Programmable Power Supply (PPS) charger using only 117 components.

Aditya Kulkarni, senior product marketing engineer at Power Integrations, said: “This USB PD charger design reaches efficiency levels in excess of 93%, including input, PFC and flyback stages. Its no-load performance is also excellent – the circuit requires less than 40 mW no-load input power at 230 VAC. BOM count is approximately half that of conventional designs, saving space, reducing design time and simplifying component sourcing for high-volume manufacture of slim, ultra-compact OEM and aftermarket chargers.”

DER-937 uses two recently introduced ICs from Power Integrations. The InnoSwitch3-PD INN3870C off-line quasi-resonant flyback switcher combines a USB Type C and USB PD controller, high-voltage PowiGaN gallium-nitride switch, synchronous rectification and FluxLink feedback. The HiperPFS-4 PFS7628C PFC controller IC, available with an integrated Qspeed low-reverse-recovery-charge (Qrr) boost diode, delivers greater than 98 per cent efficiency across the full load range.

DER-937 is available to download on the Power Integrations website at power.com/der-937.