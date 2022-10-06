Power Integrations launches PowerPros live video application-engineering support

Power Integrations, a specialist in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, has launched PowerPros℠, a live online video tech support service that enables power-supply designers to talk directly with members of Power Integrations’ applications engineering team 24 hours a day, six days a week, anywhere in the world. Designers worldwide can share a video call with an expert power electronics engineer to discuss real engineering challenges – including full project design and debug – sharing bench-top test results.

Initially piloted during the pandemic to support Power Integrations’ customers, the program has been expanded with new facilities, additional team members, extended hours and live video.

Trevor Hiatt, director of channel marketing at Power Integrations, said: “This is a technical solutions service where anyone can speak directly with an experienced application engineer any time of the day or night. The program has been very popular with customers, who rated the program 4.4 stars out of 5 with 93 per cent of queries resolved within 72 hours. Some questions are simply a matter of pointing the enquirer to the right part of the datasheet, but many issues go much deeper. PowerPros staff advise on device and topology selection, review schematics and PCBs, help with transformer design, and do live design debugging.”

Users of PowerPros can collaborate live with Power Integrations engineers to solve their design challenges in real-time using comprehensive bench instrumentation and design tools. Support is available for any of Power Integrations’ extensive portfolio of power supply and driver products and a wide range of applications including industrial, appliance, home and building automation, metering, chargers and adapters, power tools, eMobility, motor drives and LED lighting.

PowerPros may be reached anytime by clicking the “Get Tech Support” button on www.power.com. For more information, watch this video.