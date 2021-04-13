Power Integrations’ HiperPFS-4 Power Factor Correction IC Delivers 98% Full-Load Efficiency

Power Integrations announced its HiperPFS-4 power factor correction (PFC) controller IC is now available with an integrated Qspeed low reverse recovery charge (Q rr ) boost diode.

This combination delivers greater than 98% full-load efficiency in PC, TV, and similar applications between 75 W and 400 W.

Comments Power Integrations’ product marketing manager Edward Ong: “Designs using HiperPFS-4 ICs show very high efficiency across the load range with as little as 36 mW of no-load power consumption at 230 VAC. The HiperPFS-4 family is ideal for PCs and TVs, and also for battery chargers, power tools, industrial power supplies and LED lighting. The active devices incorporated into HiperPFS-4 ICs are rated to 600 V, which eases compliance with frequently requested 80% de-rating specifications.”

The HiperPFS-4 IC combines continuous conduction mode (CCM) PFC control circuitry, the boost diode and a 600 V MOSFET in one device. Including the boost diode reduces heatsink mounting, leading to a simpler design and better thermal performance. Furthermore, the built-in Qspeed diode also provides greater robustness against AC line surges since parasitic trace inductances are minimised, which in turn reduces voltage spikes seen by the power switch during transients by up to 50 V. The integrated 600 V MOSFET is therefore easily able to meet the 80% de-rating requirement when delivering a 385 VDC constant-voltage bus.

HiperPFS-4 ICs achieve a power factor of greater than 0.95 at above 20% load. The Qspeed boost diode is optimised for continuous conduction mode PFC operation featuring very low reverse recovery losses that approach the performance of silicon carbide devices without the financial penalty.

