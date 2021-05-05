Power Integrations’ Compact, Robust SCALE-2 Plug-and-Play Gate Driver Targets Railway Applications

Power Integrations, the leader in gate-driver technology for medium- and high-voltage inverter applications, today announced a new SCALE-2 gate driver for 130 x 140 mm single IGBT high-power (IHM) modules, commonly used in railway and other long-life applications.

Comprising the 1SP0630V2M1R main driver, 1SP0635D2S1R peripheral driver and ISO6125R-33 power supply, the new SCALE-2 plug-and-play gate drivers streamline system development and installation. The new gate drivers are particularly beneficial in systems requiring parallel modules for additional power, providing simplicity and flexibility in both electrical and mechanical design.

Francesco Fisichella, director of marketing for high-power industrial applications at Power Integrations, said: “Rail customers demand robust solutions, and Power Integrations’ SCALE-2 technology delivers what they need with high levels of integration and comprehensive protection features.”

The compact SCALE-2 gate drivers match the footprint of the smaller IHM single-channel IGBT-module formats with 1200 A to 1400 A output current and 3300 V IGBT blocking voltage. 1SP063xxxx1R gate drivers are available to suit IHM modules from all major manufacturers, including Infineon, Mitsubishi, Hitachi and ABB. Power Integrations’ SCALE-2 technology uses an ASIC chipset to reduce component count and size, with increased performance, scalability and reliability. SCALE-2 gate drivers enable designers to optimise dynamic switching performance, accuracy and functionality and include advanced active clamping circuitry to protect the IGBT.

The 1SP063xxxx1R gate drivers meet IEC 61373 specifications for shock and vibration and IEC 60068-2-xx environmental requirements. Units are also EMC-qualified according to EN 50121-3-2 and IEC 6100-4-x. With standard conformal coating, the new gate drivers can also undergo burn-in on request for added reliability. Improved connectors increase interconnection security and facilitate fast release without tooling. Fiber-optic interfaces are provided.

1SP063xxxx1R gate drivers include protection features such as Dynamic Advanced Active Clamping, short-circuit and under-voltage lock-out. Failure status output is also provided. The new rail gate drivers are available now. For more information, please visit www.power.com/products/scale-2-plug-and-play-drivers/1sp063x