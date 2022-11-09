Power-efficient connector for soldier communications

ODU has added a new power-efficient connector to its portfolio for soldier communications. ODU AMC NP is standardized on various Dismounted Soldier Systems and is said to be cost-efficient and ideal for military and security applications.

This metal, rugged connector enhances a soldier’s ability to communicate in the battlefield and is tested to MIL-STD-810H and applicable technical requirements.

It also contains improved power contacts with USB 2.0 capabilities along with power-efficient contacts, minimum 2,000 mating cycles, waterproof up to IP68, with 20m, 120min waterproof versions available.

Easy handling and robust, with applications such as:

Tactical soldier batteries

PDU (Power Distribution Units)

CWB (Conformable Wearable Batteries)

C4ISR peripherals

It is compatible with open-architecture standards such as NATO STANAG 4695, Nett Warrior and GOSSRA (General Open Structure Architecture).

ODU assists military & defence customers with custom hybrid solutions and many value-added services, such as one-to-one engineering support, rapid prototyping and cable assembly. This is said to give a significant competitive advantage to OEMs that want a highly reliable and readily available connectivity solution.

