Powell Electronics signs European deal with EMC provider, P & P Technology

Powell Electronics, the supplier of connectors and more for high-rel applications including defence, aerospace and industrial, has signed a Pan-European franchise distribution agreement with P & P Technology, a European manufacturer of radio frequency and electromagnetic interference (RF & EMI) shielding solutions.

Whether providing recommendations at the concept stage of a design, providing support on a retrofit application or establishing a more cost-effective solution on a legacy project, P & P Technology have a solution to fit. As well as providing high quality products, P & P Technology also offer short lead-times and competitive pricing.

Powell is stocking a broad portfolio of P & P Technology’s EMC products at their state-of-the-art warehouse facilities outside Dublin, Ireland. Included in the range are EMC gaskets and o-rings to fit all standard connector profiles, ‘honeycomb’ EMI shielded vents and a wide range of conductive elastomers, including conductive particles in silicone and oriented wires in silicone, both designed to provide high EMI screening performance and excellent environmental protection.

Commented Powell Electronics’ European MD, Gary Evans: “P & P Technology offers one of the widest ranges of EMI shielding solutions on the market, this complemented with their extensive technical knowledge, extremely competitive prices and fast turnaround times make P & P a good fit to the Powell range of franchises.”

Added Lewis Richmond, Sales Manager for P & P Technology: “Most of our products are custom-fabricated so it is important that we have a distribution partner that is able to establish the customer’s unique requirements and provide technical design-in support. With the opening of its new European HQ and warehouse, Powell is the perfect partner for P & P.”

For further information please visit: https://powell-electronics.eu/product/emi-shielding-p-p-technology/