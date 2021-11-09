Powell Electronics has added WithWave to its European franchise portfolio

RF, microwave and millimeter wave test cables, connectors, and adaptors.

October 2021: Powell Electronics, the supplier of connectors and more for high-rel applications including defence, aerospace and industrial, has added WithWave to its European franchise portfolio following the signing of a full stocking franchise distribution agreement between the two companies.

WithWave is a leading South-Korean designer and developer of a broad range of RF, Microwave and Millimeter Wave Test Solutions.

The extensive product portfolio includes:

Calibration modules and kits,

High speed & high density multicoax cable assemblies,

and test connectors up to 67 GHz.

Existing customers of WithWave’s solutions include manufacturers of:

Cellular phones and other telecommunications,

Base stations including 5G,

Data networks,

Semiconductors

Comments Gary Evans, European MD of Powell Electronics:

“WithWave is a great addition to our linecard and we are looking forward to promoting their products in Europe. WithWave has been working together closely for a long time with our sister company, East Coast Microwave, and through this relationship we already know some of WithWave’s market-leading products.”

Richard Song, Director of Marketing at WithWave:

“We are glad to be working together with Powell Electronics in Europe now and are looking forward to new business opportunities and to expanding our market share in Europe with their help,”

According to their existing customers:

“WithWave maintains its competitiveness by continuously innovating products and services in an environmentally beneficial and sustainable manner.”

About Powell Electronics

Powell Electronics is a specialist at high reliability, harsh environment connector design, manufacturing and supply chain. In the USA, Powell has 70,000 square feet of connector manufacturing capabilities at its Swedesboro, NJ facility, which is certified to ISO9001 and AS9100. Powell offers automated engineering solutions and connector ODM services. The company is an authorized, QPL’ed distributor for over 50 military specifications and is ISO9120 certified. This year, Powell Electronics relocated its European operations to new premises in Dublin, Ireland, employing more technical staff to support design-in activities and signing new franchises agreements with Glenair, Harwin, Amphenol Aerospace, Quell, AB Connectors, Lemo, Conesys, Positronic and more. This is enabling Powell to address the broad range of demanding connector applications with products that range from miniature PCB-mount devices to high voltage, high current hi-rel solutions.

