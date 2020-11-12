Powell Electronics expands in Europe with new headquarters, technical staff and franchises

Addresses wide markets; holds local stock

Powell Electronics, the supplier of connectors and more for high-rel applications including defence, aerospace and industrial, has strengthened its European presence by relocating to new premises in Dublin, Ireland, employing more technical staff to support design-in activities and signing new franchises agreements. The company has an excellent reputation in the USA offering value-add connector and cable assembly services at its headquarters in New Jersey. However, in Europe the company had focused purely on the agricultural market from small facility in Utrecht, Netherlands.

In mid-2019, Gary Evans, a seasoned connector professional who had previously occupied senior management positions at Harwin, Deutsch and ITT, was appointed to redefine the Powell’s European business. As a result, major European franchise agreements have been signed with Glenair, Harwin, Amphenol Aerospace, Quell, AB Connectors, Lemo, Conesys and more. This is now enabling Powell to address the broad range of demanding connector applications with products that range from miniature PCB-mount devices to high voltage, high current hi-rel solutions.

Evans is also building a strong, experienced team to support European customers. Andy Brayford brings 25 years’ experience and a vast technical knowledge of electro-mechanical components, to the new position of European Applications Manager. Fluent multi-lingual commercial staff have also been added.

In September of 2020 Powell Electronics relocated to new premises in Dublin, Ireland. This will enable the company to hold a large connector inventory and to develop significant value-added assembly services.