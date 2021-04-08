Powell Electronics adds specialist RF connector franchise, COAX Connectors to European franchise portfolio

Robustly designed RF connectors for reliability and high performance Powell Electronics, the supplier of connectors and more for high-rel applications including defence, aerospace and industrial, has added COAX Connectors to its burgeoning portfolio of connector franchises in Europe following the signing of a full stocking franchise distribution agreement between the two companies.

COAX Connectors is a leading UK designer, manufacturer and supplier of high-performance standard and custom RF connectors. The company provides a complete end-to-end service from initial problem-solving, through design concepts and prototyping, to the supply of a fully-qualified production part. That is one reason why the agreement with Powell is so synergistic, since Powell is also highly experienced and able to support customers both commercially and technically.

Commented Powell Electronics’ European MD, Gary Evans: “When you buy a COAX Connector you do so in the knowledge that it has gone through a rigorous development process, and that the robust design will give you the reliable and enduring performance you require.”

Added Brian Tea, Sales Manager at COAX Connectors: “We are excited to be working with Powell Electronics. Our products often require design-in and the expansion of Powell’s European business ensures that customers will receive the support they require.”

As part of its standard range of products, COAX Connectors also offers RoHS-compliant black zinc nickel plated connectors, and IP68 sealed versions of almost all of their connectors.

Fur further information please visit: https://powell-electronics.eu/product/specialist-rf-connectors-from-coax-connectors/