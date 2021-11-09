Positronic Goldfish hot-swap and blind mating power connectors available from Lane Electronics

Positronic Goldfish is part of the Positronic range of high reliability power and signal connectors offering mission critical performance available from Lane Electronics.

The versatile GFSH range offers designers hot-swap capability (mating and un-mating while powered up) with secure blind mating, allowing for up to 2mm misalignment. These features along with the compact form and combination layouts makes the Goldfish range suited to the latest compact, high-reliability power delivery and control systems.

Users may specify combinations of 20A, 30A, 35A and 50A solid machined contacts in a mixed density package. Multiple contact sizes allow the mixing of AC/DC input, signal, and DC distributed output in a single compact connector. Goldfish connectors offer six contact options with touch-safe recessed female contacts and large surface area (LSA) contacts combining energy saving with low contact resistance. The precision copper alloy gold plated contacts are rated at 500 mating cycles.

The larger GG series of connectors provides a similar modular approach of multiple contact sizes in one connector and introduces larger contact sizes up to 200A and 1000 mating cycles.

Options across both GFSH and GG ranges include sequential mating, solder PCB mount, crimp, press-fit and bus-bar terminations and a choice of panel mount, float mount or jackscrew fixing and a wide variety of cable clamp hood accessories.

https://www.fclane.com/