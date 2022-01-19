Pluggable Terminal Blocks Line Adds Over 300 New SKUs

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — January 18, 2022 — CUI Devices’ Interconnect Group today announced the expansion of its line of pluggable terminal blocks with the addition of 17 new series and over 300 new SKUs. These highly economical models boast industry-best lead times and feature 2 to 24 pole counts as well as new pitch options of 3.5 mm, 5 mm, and 7.62 mm. Ideal for a variety of industrial control, automation, and test equipment applications, the TBP family of pluggable terminal blocks offers plug and receptacle connector types, horizontal or vertical orientations, and wire gauge ranges from 28 to 12 AWG.

These pluggable terminal block models carry UL current ratings of 8 or 15 A and IEC current ratings of 7, 8, or 10 A as well as UL voltage ratings of 300 Vdc and IEC voltage ratings from 250 to 1000 Vdc. Two of the series in this line extension, the TBP03R12-350 and TBP03R3-350, also feature extended operating temperate ranges from -40 to 130°C for dealing with harsh environments.

CUI Devices’ pluggable terminal blocks are available immediately with prices starting at $0.14 per unit at 1000 pieces through distribution. Please contact CUI Devices for OEM pricing.

For helpful resources and tools on connectors, check out our Resource Library that houses a range of blog posts, videos, and more.

Summary

Product name: Pluggable Terminal Blocks

Availability: Stock to 8 weeks

Possible users: Industrial controls, automation, and test equipment

Primary features: 3.5, 5, and 7.62 mm pitches, 2 ~ 24 pole counts, industry-best lead times

Cost: $0.14 per unit at 1000 pieces through distribution

View details for CUI Devices’ latest pluggable terminal blocks