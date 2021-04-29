PLASTIC LOGIC DISPLAY MAKES WAVES WITH 878 SMART SAILING JACKET

Plastic Logic, a leader in the design and manufacture of flexible, glass-free electrophoretic displays (EPDs), is enabling 878 to show readable navigational and other data on the sleeve of the world’s first smart sailing jacket, Project One.

Designed and manufactured in Hungary, Project One combines technological and material innovation to help increase the performance of both professional and leisure sailors. The jacket is made of graphene, an advanced material that is ultra-lightweight yet flexible – features that were also needed for the innovative display technology the company wanted to incorporate.

“We needed an extremely durable, low-power display to meet the most challenging conditions at sea,” said István Papp, CEO of 878. “Plastic Logic’s digital, foldable display met the criteria we set. An on-board unit transmits navigational and other data from the boat instruments to the display on the jacket via Bluetooth. The display stays light and visible in all conditions, which means sailors can easily navigate even the stormiest of waters.”

“We are excited to be on board and helping to drive 878’s innovative approach to smart wearables,” said Tim Burne, CEO, Plastic Logic. “It means that 878’s jackets can be designed not only as premium fashion items, but also wearable tech solutions that can boost performance. Our display technology can be easily adapted for a wide range of wearable applications to enhance brand innovation.”

“The service from Plastic Logic has been outstanding, it was all hands on deck,” added István Papp. “We’ve had fantastic feedback on the jackets, five sailing teams globally have shown interest in using the smart jacket. We definitely see further potential for this technology in other apparel applications, including cycling and other sports.”

Johnson Lee, CEO of E Ink, one of Plastic Logic’s investors, said: “Flexible organic display technology for smart wearables is more robust than a-si or LTPS based flexible displays. We are delighted that E Ink’s materials with Plastic Logic’s flexible organic display technology is helping 878 to make waves in the market.”