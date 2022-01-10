Plastic fast axis collimating lenses

LASER COMPONENTS offers plastic Fast Axis Collimating (FAC) lenses for use with its wide range of laser diode products. Most laser diodes emit a divergent elliptical beam due to the construction of the laser diode and its output aperture. FAC lenses are therefore required to create a parallel beam either for free space applications or for coupling efficiently into an optical fibre.

The inexpensive price of plastic lenses makes them a suitable choice for high volume visible and NIR laser module manufacture, which are used in a variety of medical applications from alignment to spectroscopy.

LASER COMPONENTS’ plastic lenses have an operating temperature between 0 to +65 °C. The company offers plastic lenses with diameters ranging from 4.0-7.4mm and with focal distance from 3.33mm to 18.33mm. They can be mounted using glue or via a sprung loaded mechanism to avoid possible distortions.

Further information https://www.lasercomponents.com/uk/product/plastic-collimating-lenses/