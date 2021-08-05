Pivotal Commware Selects CommAgility as 5G Software Supplier

Pivotal Commware, Inc., a global leader in 5G mmWave smart infrastructure products, and CommAgility, a Wireless Telecom Group brand and award-winning software supplier to 4G and 5G networks, has announced the integration of CommAgility’s physical layer software into Pivotal’s Echo 5G and Pivot 5G repeaters designed for delivering superior broadband experiences to more 5G mmWave subscribers at less cost.

Echo is a low-profile, glass-attached repeater installed by subscribers to facilitate in-building penetration of mmWave signals from 5G small cells. The Pivot outdoor network repeater extends mmWave signals beyond the base station’s line-of-sight so carriers can increase coverage for less cost. Other members of Pivotal’s mmWave ecosystem include WaveScape RF planning software and Intelligent Beam Management System for real-time network optimisation and management.

CommAgility’s customised 5G New Radio (NR) software will run on NXP’s Layerscape Access chipset and leverage Pivotal’s patented Holographic Beam Forming technology that provides the lowest cost, size, weight and power consumption (C-SWaP) profile for Echo and Pivot smart repeaters.

“Mobile network operators use Pivotal’s products to accelerate time to revenue from mmWave mobile and fixed wireless access (FWA) services. Pivotal chose CommAgility because of its proven 4G and 5G expertise, its partnership with NXP, and the flexibility, features, and performance of its PHY layer software,” said Alex Katko, VP of Engineering at Pivotal Commware. “Its 5G NR software will help us leverage the Layerscape platform more fully for high performance while maintaining the lowest cost and power profiles on the market.”

“Pivotal is leading the way in developing smart 5G repeaters, which are required by operators to efficiently and intelligently deploy 5G mmWave services,” said Edward Young, Senior Vice President and Managing Director at CommAgility. “We’re delighted to continue working with Pivotal since the first half of this year to help operators provide high speed, low latency 5G with the best economics available.”