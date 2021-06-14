PICO-ITX Single Board Computer with Tiger Lake performance now available from Impulse Embedded

Impulse Embedded a leading provider of industrial computing systems and solutions announces the availability of the new PICO-ITX Single Board Computer.

The PICO-TGU4 is a compact PICO-ITX single board computer built around the Intel 11th Generation “Tiger Lake” U processor, which offers up to 23% more performance than previous generations.

With a form factor of just 2.5″ the PICO-TGU4 may be deployed in almost any tight space, yet is packed with high-performance features rarely seen in a PICO-ITX single board computer, including LPDDR4x, M.2 Expansion, 10gbps USB 3.2 Gen2 and 2.5Gigabit Ethernet.

The PICO-TGU4 leverages the power of 11th Gen Intel Core i3/i5/i7 and Celeron processors that achieve speeds of up to 4.8 GHz, and combined with up to 32GB LPDDR4x onboard memory, making it able to deliver exceptional computing performance.

The PICO-TGU4 has an M.2 2280 PCIE4.0 [x4] slot, which can be used for super-fast storage, or to provide additional AI acceleration from AI co-processors like Intel Movidius Myriad X, Google TPU and Kneron KL520.

Featuring dual LAN ports , one offering super-fast Intel i225 network control with 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, and the other featuring the Gigabit Intel i219 network controller with VPro, the PICO-TGU4’s connectivity is as flexible as it is powerful. A full-size mini PCIe card slot is also available for the addition of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

The PICO-TGU4 takes advantage of the new Tiger Lake technology by offering an extensive selection of I/O features. On the rear it has two super-speed+ USB3.2 Gen 2 ports that offer 10Gbps, and on the board itself there are additional headers for two USB3.2 Gen 1 ports and four USB2.0 ports.

One interesting and powerful feature is the HDMI port on the rear, which supports 4K resolutions at 60 fps, and along with the eDP port on the board for pairing with LCD panels, the PICO-TGU4 is ideal for innovative multimedia applications. Additionally, there is a SATAIII port with a 5V SATA power, two com ports supporting RS-232/422/485, 8-bit DIO and an I2C/SMBUS for connection to a wide range of devices.

Robert Plant, Sales Director at Impulse Embedded, comments, ““As with all our embedded board range, Impulse can fully configure the PICO-TGU4 single board computer to our customer’s exact specifications in our UK based engineering facility, including preferred choice of processor, memory, storage, peripherals and embedded operating system. We also have a capability to design custom enclosures, pair boards with LCD touchscreens and offer software integration as a service”.